Katie Levine, who produces Will You Accept This Rose , the Nerdist network podcast on the series, agrees. “He seemed more genuine and sincere and he really seemed to love Kaitlyn. I still think she should have chosen him. It seemed obvious they had a deeper connection,” she says. In essence, the cheerleader chose the jock, despite a deeper connection with the nerd. (Bear with me here — in Bachelor Nation, Nick Viall is among the nerdier variety.)Arden Myrin, who hosts the podcast, attributes this mistake to the atmosphere of the show itself. It forces a high school hierarchy upon the contestants. “The drive to do well on The Bachelor or Bachelorette would have you do well in high school, but not necessarily in real life,” Myrin points out.Look, the show is silly. I’ve seen one too many helicopters to argue that it isn’t. It is still a quest for love, though, which should be noble, right? But somehow, in juxtaposing the earnest search for love and a camera, we feel as if the franchise has transgressed. This transgression hinges on the idea that love is a private act.But is love inherently private? In an era when Snapchat reigns (see: Ariana Grande and her beau Mac Miller canoodling on the platform ), is there be such a thing as private love? We broadcast nearly every other aspect of our lives on Instagram — I don’t see why love should be any different, for either me or Nick Viall.How is The Bachelor any different from the way one interacts with suitors on Tinder? One might be faced with 50 suitors instead of 25. But, like JoJo Fletcher or Ben Higgins, one must still winnow the choices down after a series of dates. What difference does a camera make?It seems we are desperate to prove that technology has an adverse effect on love. Studies have shown couples who are overtly active on social media are less likely to endure . Last Summer, Vanity Fair published a piece declaring 2015 the “dawn of the dating apocalypse.” The author, Nancy Jo Sales, attributed this so-called “apocalypse” to dating apps that have taken love, well, public. The internet quickly disagreed with the rhetoric of the essay, however, and the jury is still out on the effects of dating apps on the quest for lasting relationships.The other argument against the franchise is that it presents inauthentic interactions. The contestants are actors, the producers are writers, and the show is just that: a show, a performance of love. However, in situations such as these, the line between artifice and authenticity buries itself in the sand. Who’s to say if the contestants are performing? Aren’t we all performing when we love? Cameras or not, we are all pirouetting about each other, desperately seeking applause. Nick Viall seeks America’s attention — perhaps that’s a crime. But when we love, aren’t we seeking attention from another person?