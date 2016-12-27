Mariah Carey may not know who Ariana Grande is, but that doesn't mean the wee pop songstress can't flounce about on Snapchat with her fella, rapper Mac Miller. The pair celebrated Hanukkah together, and the proof is on social media. As Hellogiggles reports, Grande posted a video of Miller on Snapchat with the text, "on the third night of Hanukkah."
In the video, Miller balances a pink ball of floam on his head. This is the second time Grande has posted an image of her beau with something strange on his head. The two are on vacation for the holidays together. And, apparently, holidays mean floam and Snapchat.
The same story gives us a glimpse into how Miller and Grande feed her dog. Miller gathers the food for the puppy, all the while putting on a posh British accent.
"Table for one, right this way sir — we have the finest accommodations for you, sir," the "My Favorite Part" singer says in the clip. Our Lady of High Ponytail giggles in the background.
Admittedly, this musically inclined couple is adorable. After a parental double date, a steamy new collaboration, and those three "little" words, the duo is set to be one of 2016's cutest new couples.
Find the Hanukkuh-themed Snap, below.
In the video, Miller balances a pink ball of floam on his head. This is the second time Grande has posted an image of her beau with something strange on his head. The two are on vacation for the holidays together. And, apparently, holidays mean floam and Snapchat.
The same story gives us a glimpse into how Miller and Grande feed her dog. Miller gathers the food for the puppy, all the while putting on a posh British accent.
"Table for one, right this way sir — we have the finest accommodations for you, sir," the "My Favorite Part" singer says in the clip. Our Lady of High Ponytail giggles in the background.
Admittedly, this musically inclined couple is adorable. After a parental double date, a steamy new collaboration, and those three "little" words, the duo is set to be one of 2016's cutest new couples.
Find the Hanukkuh-themed Snap, below.
Advertisement