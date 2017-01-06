By now it's our knee-jerk reaction to call 2016 "The Worst." When we look back at the year in terms of romance, you can definitely make that argument. It was the end of Brangelina and many other long-term couples with no universal couple name. We watched the heartbreak of pop stars, actors, models, and a certain presidential candidate's right-hand woman, and felt their pain just a little too hard. We wanted to retreat to an internet-free cave with every headline about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, or Lindsay Lohan and Egor Tarabasov.



But not everyone would agree that it was all doom and gloom. This is going to be the anniversary year for Ciara and Russell Wilson, and Anna Camp and Skylar Austin, for example. Any year in which beautiful new babies have been born — Luna Legend, Boomer Phelps, Amada Gosling, and, yeah, even some civilians — still holds some ray of hope for the future. That's also got to be the wish of some of this year's new couples, from Zayn and Gigi to JoJo and Jordan.



Before we close the books on this year's love and loss, let's relive it all one more time.