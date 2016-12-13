Ariana Grande and her real-life boyfriend Mac Miller have given fans an early Christmas gift. The pair just dropped the music video for their duet "My Favorite Part," and it is pretty steamy.
The couple has teamed up before, most notably on Grande's debut album back in 2013, when Miller joined her for "The Way." But this musical offering proves that these two are all grown up.
In "My Favorite Part," Grande and Miller play neighbors who flirt with each other through a wall in a moody, film noir-style clip. Their chemistry defies even the rules of split-screen cameras, as they reach out to grab one another through the wall.
Then there's a freak indoor rainstorm that causes Miller to seek shelter in Grande's apartment. Don't you hate it when that happens?
Of course, the two got pretty close in the video for "The Way," too — in fact, they cuddled, hugged, and even kissed in that one. But now that they're a real-life couple, "My Favorite Part" feels that much more intimate. Back in 2013, Grande was still rocking her signature ringlets and hair bows, and while their previous video is playful and cute (there's even a balloon fight!), their new duet is much more sensual.
Miller was on the songwriting team for their first collaboration, but he and Grande both had a hand in writing "My Favorite Part," which is kind of my favorite part. (See what I did there?) It certainly seems like these two are a perfect match in and out of the recording studio.
