Ariana Grande Confirms That Mac Miller Is Bae

Hiddleswift is over, but Grande Mac is heating up. Balance has been restored to the celebrity couple universe.
Ariana Grande posted a photo of her and Mac Miller in some sort of lovey-dovey headlock on Instagram. Way to make Greco-Roman wrestling look adorable, lovebirds.
Her caption pretty much sums it up: "Baabyyy."
The budding couple, who collaborated on "The Way" in 2013, have been romantically linked for the past several weeks. Grande was seen flirting with the rapper after the MTV VMAs in late August, and has featured him in her Snapchat stories.
In short: It's pretty clear that they're together. Here's hoping they last longer than Taylor and Tom.
