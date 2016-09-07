Story from Pop Culture

10 Hiddleswift Breakup Memes To Help You Cope

Erin Donnelly
Well, it was fun while it lasted. After three months of dating, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have reportedly called it quits. Rumor has it that Swift ditched her British boyfriend in response to his desire to make their romance more public, which, er, seems at odds with their whirlwind make-out tour across the globe. Sorry, but we're calling BS on that one.

In the meantime, the internet is consoling itself with an onslaught of memes and tweets at the former couple's expense. The general consensus is that Swift will no doubt be mining the brief relationship for song material, and that everyone's delighted to have Loki back on the market. And yes, a lot of tea is being sipped.

As the great Dr. Seuss once wrote, "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." And maybe giggle over these social media reactions.
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture