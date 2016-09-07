10 Hiddleswift Breakup Memes To Help You Cope

In the meantime, the internet is consoling itself with an onslaught of memes and tweets at the former couple's expense. The general consensus is that Swift will no doubt be mining the brief relationship for song material, and that everyone's delighted to have Loki back on the market. And yes, a lot of tea is being sipped.
As the great Dr. Seuss once wrote, "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." And maybe giggle over these social media reactions.
When u realize u wore an I ❤️TS shirt waaaay too soon #Hiddlesplit #hiddleswift pic.twitter.com/ykbKE3KmHN— Andrea Feczko (@AndreaFeczko) September 7, 2016
media: #Hiddleswift is over!! 😭— thor (@inkeddimples) September 6, 2016
rest of the world: pic.twitter.com/aI704DITRT
I meme, I think I'm funny #Hiddleswift pic.twitter.com/GA49sXoPwz— Suzy Cox (@miss_suzy_c) September 6, 2016
Calvin Harris is probably just like #Hiddleswift pic.twitter.com/6drwSUqluO— feelings (@reIatableomg) September 7, 2016
if you're wondering about the REAL REASON behind the #hiddleswift breakup, it was a LIE and a SCAM all along xo pic.twitter.com/ZJUbUtr43j— Stephanie Marie (@stefinitely85) September 6, 2016
"Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with." #Hiddleswift pic.twitter.com/CIEgua0tRV— Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) September 6, 2016
Aw! #Hiddleswift broke up. This couple seemed so authentic like vegan leather, bone china teacups made from plastic. pic.twitter.com/0byH70oIBW— Rajinder Mattu (@TheRaggiDoll) September 7, 2016
#HIDDLESWIFT IS OVER!!! pic.twitter.com/EfBFNPr2Lf— Estella★Javien (@TheStellaJavien) September 7, 2016
I'm terrible #Hiddleswift #Hiddleswiftoverparty pic.twitter.com/szQHkXxgke— JK Rowling is queen (@Nani_Art) September 7, 2016
RIP #Hiddleswift You've brought us a lot of lols and for that we thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0MxNw9awnS— BBC Radio1 Breakfast (@R1Breakfast) September 7, 2016