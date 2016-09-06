Story from Pop Culture

Hiddleswift Probably Broke Up, Surprising No One

Molly Horan
At this point, we're beyond conjuring up puns using Taylor Swift's lyrics, so let's cut straight to the point: Hiddleswift is likely no more. That's right, it seems the summer romance didn't even last long enough for Swift and Tom Hiddleston to plan a couple's Halloween costume.

People has it from an unnamed source that the young lovers — whose very public relationship had fans everywhere asking, "Wait, what?" — have officially split. And it looks like Twitter isn't exactly shocked about the duo's rumored demise.

"Taylor swift and tom hiddlestone have broken up, what a surprise," wrote one sarcastic Twitter user. "Taylor Swift broke up with her latest celebrity boyfriend. In other news: Water is wet, winter is cold and Prada is expensive," another wrote.
Advertisement
For those wondering exactly how long we've been following the Hiddleswift saga, those headline-making beach make-out photos popped up online June 15. A three-month whirlwind is definitely worth Swift covering "Summer Nights" from Grease on her next album, right?
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture