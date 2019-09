Hiddleswift Probably Broke Up, Surprising No One

At this point, we're beyond conjuring up puns using Taylor Swift's lyrics, so let's cut straight to the point: Hiddleswift is likely no more. That's right, it seems the summer romance didn't even last long enough for Swift and Tom Hiddleston to plan a couple's Halloween costume.

People has it from an unnamed source that the young lovers — whose very public relationship had fans everywhere asking, "Wait, what?" — have officially split. And it looks like Twitter isn't exactly shocked about the duo's rumored demise."Taylor swift and tom hiddlestone have broken up, what a surprise," wrote one sarcastic Twitter user. "Taylor Swift broke up with her latest celebrity boyfriend. In other news: Water is wet, winter is cold and Prada is expensive," another wrote.