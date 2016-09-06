Hiddleswift Probably Broke Up, Surprising No One

At this point, we're beyond conjuring up puns using Taylor Swift's lyrics, so let's cut straight to the point: Hiddleswift is likely no more. That's right, it seems the summer romance didn't even last long enough for Swift and Tom Hiddleston to plan a couple's Halloween costume.
People has it from an unnamed source that the young lovers — whose very public relationship had fans everywhere asking, "Wait, what?" — have officially split. And it looks like Twitter isn't exactly shocked about the duo's rumored demise.
"Taylor swift and tom hiddlestone have broken up, what a surprise," wrote one sarcastic Twitter user. "Taylor Swift broke up with her latest celebrity boyfriend. In other news: Water is wet, winter is cold and Prada is expensive," another wrote.
People has it from an unnamed source that the young lovers — whose very public relationship had fans everywhere asking, "Wait, what?" — have officially split. And it looks like Twitter isn't exactly shocked about the duo's rumored demise.
"Taylor swift and tom hiddlestone have broken up, what a surprise," wrote one sarcastic Twitter user. "Taylor Swift broke up with her latest celebrity boyfriend. In other news: Water is wet, winter is cold and Prada is expensive," another wrote.
Advertisement
taylor swift and tom hiddlestone have broken up, what a surprise👏🏼😂— Leah (@Leahgadhia) September 6, 2016
Taylor Swift broke up with her latest celebrity boyfriend.— Leo (@moon_and_sunny) September 6, 2016
In other news: Water is wet, winter is cold and Prada is expensive.
I'm sure the end of Tom Hiddleston's contract just coincides with the end of Taylor's fiscal year.— dulce calor (@dulcecalor) September 6, 2016
is anyone surprised that Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift broke up tho...— morgan maloney (@bonezx) September 6, 2016
For those wondering exactly how long we've been following the Hiddleswift saga, those headline-making beach make-out photos popped up online June 15. A three-month whirlwind is definitely worth Swift covering "Summer Nights" from Grease on her next album, right?
Advertisement