Ariana Grande Was NOT Feeling All The Mac Miller Questions At The VMAs

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller might be Snapchat buddies, but that doesn't mean she wanted to talk about the rapper during a pre-VMAs interview.
When Charlamagne Tha God asked Grande, "Where the boo at?" Grande replied, "Being supportive." She obviously didn't want to discuss her relationship, going on to say, "Cool," when the interviewer continued to ask about Miller. Appearing to be completely fed up with the line of questioning, she finally told him, "I'll send him your regards."
Charlamagne also brought up something Grande would probably like to forget. He cautioned her: "No pastry-licking." He was likely referencing an incident last summer when Grande was caught on tape appearing to lick a doughnut before putting it back on the counter at a shop in California.
Even if Grande's night got off to a rocky start, she still has plenty of reasons to be excited to take her seat in front of the VMAs stage. The singer's videos have been nominated for five Moonmen, including Best Pop Video and Best Female Video.
