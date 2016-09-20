On Sunday, Ariana Grande enjoyed a Pittsburgh Steelers game with her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller...and her mom, Joan Grande. The three, along with Miller's mom Karen Meyers, popped up on the pop star's Snapchat.
You can tell by their outfits that they were rooting for the home team, who won, according to Elite Daily.
Fortunately for the couple and their parents, everybody seems to be getting along great.
That's not too surprising. Between speaking out against sexism and going through great ordeals to get her daughter's dogs to the U.K. with her, Joan Grande sounds pretty awesome. For her part, Myers is a professional photographer and her son's "biggest fan," she told Complex.
That night, Miller held a concert in Pittsburgh, his hometown.
All in all, it looks like they got the best of all worlds: a fun date night, a cute family outing, and a great show. Maybe we should all invite our parents on our dates once in a while.
