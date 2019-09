Ariana Grande & Her Mom Just Made A Really Good Feminist Argument

"Oh! So women are only interested in tabloids and if I want to read about cars, business, science I have to go to the MEN'S section?" the singer responded "[We] know mannnnnnnny men who are going to the magazine section for a Cosmo or Vogue or an Elle," she added Mama Grande cheered on her daughter for getting the issue, while Ariana wrote that she loved her "outspoken, feminist mama." 'Tis a proud moment for us all.