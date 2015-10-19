Ariana Grande & Her Mom Just Made A Really Good Feminist Argument

She got it from her mama.



Did Ariana Grande inherit her strong, pro-girl-power streak from her mother Joan? Judging from the mother-daughter duo's tweets over the weekend, all signs point to yes.



On Sunday, the elder Grande tweeted her disappointment about how magazines are categorized in stores, with fashion and gossip publications lumped under "women's interest" and business and leisure titles considered "men's interest." Her pop star daughter chimed in on the issue, agreeing that the distinctions are sexist.



