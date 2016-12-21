Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Are Ready For Vacation, Bucket Hats & All

The holidays are a time of love, laughter, and, apparently, tropical bucket hats. At least for Ariana Grande and Mac Miller.
Grande shared a picture of her boyfriend, Miller, on Instagram to celebrate his upcoming time off for the holidays. The two love posting pictures of each other on social media and sharing moments of Grande's relationship with fans. In this picture, she hints that she and Miller are finally rewarding themselves for a busy year of releasing new music and even starring in musicals (for Grande). She captioned the picture: "When you're about to have a week off and that hasn't happened in a long ass time so you finally wear that hat you've been wondering when you'd wear forever."
The only thing is, what's up with "that hat"? It's giving us Dirty Grandpa vibes, especially when paired with that shirt. The tropical item has been in Miller's possession for a while and Grande's relieved to see he found the prime moment to don it.
Since Grande is so into it, she should just borrow it (though she would have to take her hair out of her signature ponytail for it to fit).
If anything, Miller encourages his girlfriends to wear his hats. It's his favorite.
