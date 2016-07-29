It's safe to say that Mila Kunis kind of loves being a mom.
The Bad Moms actress revealed in an interview with Ryan Seacrest that despite having just announced that she and husband Ashton Kutcher a expecting their second child, it's never too soon to start thinking about a third.
"After we had Wyatt, the second I gave birth, I knew we had to have another baby," Kunis said, referencing her 1-year-old daughter. "We both knew it, we just felt it."
So, how will the star know when the time is right for baby No. 3?
"I always say after the second one, we'll know if we need to have another one. I really do believe you know when your family is complete."
While she's happy to extol the virtues of motherhood, Kunis also wants to dispel any assumptions that a "perfect" mom exists, or that being a mom is without its ups and downs. "There's no such thing as balance," the actress told E! News, "It doesn't exist."
It's great to see Mila using her platform to talk about motherhood in a way that doesn't alienate anyone, acknowledging that everyone's experience is different.
Bad Moms is in theaters now.
