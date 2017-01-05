A decade goes by awfully fast, doesn't it?
The world of pop culture as it was just ten years ago actually looks pretty wacky today.
When the Golden Globes aired in January 2007, Mad Men, The Big Bang Theory, and Gossip Girl hadn't even premiered yet. And how did we ever survive in a world without the Golden Age of TV classics like Ice Road Truckers and A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila?
Here's one more truly WTF factoid about TV in 2007: It's the year we said goodbye to 7th Heaven, Gilmore Girls, Punk'd, The O.C., and The Simple Life. (Seriously, is your mind not boggled?)
An intact Brangelina still glowed on the red carpet. We were on the third Pirates of the Caribbean, the fifth Harry Potter, the third Spider-Man (of the O.G. Tobey Maguire ones), and, mercifully, the first Transformers. (You know, if I had a time machine, I might use it to go back and stop Michael Bay and Shia LaBeouf from ever spawning the crap heap of a franchise that would plague cinemas worldwide for years to come.)
So, join me on a magic red carpet ride back to 2007. Let's see how different the Golden Globes roster looked one whole decade ago.