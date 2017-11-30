Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Related

With all due respect to Kevin Bacon, you don't need his films to connect everyone in Hollywood. You don't even need six degrees. They're all related!
Whether through blood or marriage, many celebrities all seem to be part of the same family tree. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid aren't just pals; they've also both had Brody Jenner as a brother. Meanwhile, their model friend Haley Baldwin is part of an ever-growing clan that currently overlaps with half of Hollywood.
Cameron Diaz and Lionel Richie also happen to be, somewhat improbably, part of the same family. Casey Affleck counts both Jennifer Garner and Joaquin Phoenix as in-laws. And Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski are probably planning a family BBQ for the weekend.
Seriously, it's complicated... not to mention a teensy bit inbreed-y.
