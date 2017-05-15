John Stamos Took The Cast Of Fuller House To Disneyland To Celebrate His GF's Birthday

For John Stamos and his girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh, it seems like dreams really do come true!
Over the weekend, the couple celebrated McHugh’s 31st birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, along with some familiar faces, including Fuller House costars Bob Saget and Dave Coulier and former Grandfathered costar Josh Peck, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Stamos, dressed in a Tigger costume, posted the below photo of himself with the birthday girl, who wore an adorable Winnie the Pooh onesie.
"Any day spent with you is my favorite day," Stamos wrote. "So, today is my new favorite day. Happy Birthday Babe!"
Advertisement
Seriously, could they get any cuter?
It’s no surprise Stamos pulled off the perfect weekend for his sweetie, either. In April, the 53-year-old actor helped one fan propose to his girlfriend, and he was such good husband material in Full House that his co-star Lori Loughlin’s husband admitted he thinks the two should be together IRL.
Of course, McHugh is quite the catch herself. The model and actress reposted Stamos’ adorable Instagram post and wrote: "'How do you spell love?" Said Piglet. "You don't spell it -- you feel it,' responded Pooh. #grateful #birthdaygirl"
But the lovebirds weren’t the only ones to have a good time.
Between taking an adventure in Wonderland, the guys made sure to take lots of photos and even checked out some of Disneyland’s finest real estate.
"Happiest place on earth," Saget captioned his photo with Peck. "More to come. Here with my new husband @shuapeck in front of our dream house. Thanks, Disneyland!!!!!!"
If only we could've been there. As they say, "When you wish upon a star"!
Advertisement