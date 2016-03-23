Lori Loughlin and John Stamos have a history together — as both longtime buds and a married couple on Full House, and now, its revival. But apparently, once upon a time, Uncle Jesse may have hoped for something more.
Back in 2013, Stamos called Loughlin his "one that got away." And while Loughlin — who is married to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli — hasn't said she feels the same, she does seem to want to memorialize them.
"I’m going to put that on my tombstone — 'the one that got away,'" she recently told FOX411. "I’m going to take it right to the grave with me."
Even Loughlin's husband agrees that she's the one who got away from Stamos. "My husband loves John so much," she explained. "In fact, on my Instagram, when people comment you know, 'You should marry John Stamos' and 'You should be with John,' he always comments, 'I agree. She should have married John Stamos.'"
"He has a very good sense of humor about it and they’re very good friends," she added.
Yeah. Right.
