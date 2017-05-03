Americans Love This Grocery Store More Than Any Other

Morning Consult surveyed nearly 200,000 Americans in this edition of their rankings. Between 10,000 and 35,000 participants were asked if they found each of America's 500 most well-known companies favorable or unfavorable. Based on data collected by the public opinion company, Kroger is the most popular grocery store chain in the country. Results showed that Kroger had 53% favorability. The supermarket was followed closely by Whole Foods, which was found to have 48% favorability. Although we love shopping at Whole Foods, we were somewhat surprised by this high rating since many people seem to have a bit of an issue with the store's prices. The other top five favorite stores were Safeway, Albertsons, and Publix. The survey only focused on chains of a certain size, but we have to wonder what would have happened if fan-faves Trader Joe's or Wegmans had been included.