Mila Kunis has stayed true to her roots during her two decade tenure in Hollywood — literally. When it comes to her hair, the brunette actress never jumped on-board the platinum bandwagon, or went through any kind of major hair-dye experimentation, for that matter. But that doesn't mean that she doesn't have a storied hair evolution, spanning from corkscrew ringlets to the blunt bob everyone's still copying, plus every kind of side-bang in between. On the contrary, it's a transformation for the ages.
In honor of the That '70s Show star's 36th birthday, we're taking a quick stroll through all her best red carpet moments. Starting in 2002 and ending in 2019, we found 12 newsworthy hairstyles that Kunis has rocked in the past. From air-dried waves (complete with lavender eyeshadow) to the most-loved bob in Hollywood, start scrolling to see every iteration of the Mila Kunis cut.