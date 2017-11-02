She may play a bad mom on the big screen, but Mila Kunis is certainly taking some parenting tips to heart. So much so, in fact, that she prioritized skin-on-skin contact with her newborn to actually putting on a shirt to get a package.
People reports that the actor retrieved a package from her UPS delivery person while shirtless, but diffused the whole situation with a heavy dose of charm.
"My UPS guy is really sweet, and I've had him for years, and he always [just] drops off the package, but you can see him through the glass window," Kunis told the magazine. "At one point, I was just shirtless, because I was hot. I was just with my baby, and I was three days postpartum, so it still was like [I was] pregnant."
According to Fox, Kunis' post-pregnancy happiness kept her in a sort of haze, so she didn't even realize what was happening when she went to the door topless. With little Dimitri nursing and Kunis reveling in the time spent with him, she just shrugged the entire incident off. And since parenting pros are extolling the virtues of skin-to-skin contact between mothers and newborns, Kunis was doing things right – minus the whole accidental flashing thing.
"I was just like, 'Hey.' Didn't even think about it, naked, skin-to-skin with my baby," she continued. "And he just puts the package down and looks up. And I was like...I didn't even care."
Kunis went on, adding that the courier was more embarrassed than she was and that he probably wasn't expecting to see that much skin on his usual rounds. But Kunis explained that it wasn't even remotely sexual, since she was nursing.
"I think he may have been like, 'Oh, that's what they look like?'" Kunis finished. "You know, a nursing breast and a [non-nursing] breast. It's just two very different boobs."
Even after the impromptu show, Kunis says she was "in bliss." Nothing, not even something that would embarrass just about anyone, could keep her from that feeling.
