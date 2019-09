Mila Kunis' Dad Keeps Getting Duped By Tabloid Pregnancy Rumors

Having lived through high school, a good number of us have probably found ourselves the subject of some bogus rumor or another — but rarely were those rumors printed on tabloids and posted up on every supermarket checkout line. That's what makes the life of a celebrity a liiiitle more complicated. In an interview with Cosmopolitan , Mila Kunis revealed that even her own father gets tricked by misleading tabloid headlines, including ones that claim The Spy Who Dumped Me star is pregnant.