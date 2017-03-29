Mila Kunis is back to work after giving birth to baby #2. The actress, who welcomed son Dimitri Portwood with husband Ashton Kutcher last fall, hit the CinemaCon red carpet in Las Vegas last night to tease her upcoming sequel to Bad Moms, which will be titled A Bad Moms Christmas.
The 33-year-old actress, who is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle, spoke to People about the challenges of parenting two young children.
"It’s different, there’s two,” she told the magazine. “He’s also 3 months old and you forget what sleepless nights are like. I remember guys, talk to me.”
Though Kunis is still enjoying a social life, her nights out aren't quite the same, she revealed in a separate interview with E! News at the event.
"My girlfriends and I went out to dinner a month ago and I got home at 10:30 from a dinner and I had three penicillins, which is a delicious, delicious beverage," Kunis shared. "[I was] hammered. Three drinks. I am now a very cheap date."
The same goes for her date nights with her famous husband, whom she wed in 2015 after three years of dating.
"In the morning we still have kids," she joked of avoiding big nights out with her former That '70s Show costar. "Your date night can't be that wild because at 7 in the morning you still have, ‘Mama' and you're like, ‘What? I'm up.'"
One thing Kunis and Kutcher don't have to worry about is sibling rivalry. The proud mom shared that Wyatt is smitten with her baby brother.
"She loves it," she said. "She loves her brother. She wants him to sleep in her room and doesn't get jealous or envious. She's great. We got very lucky."
Watch her E! interview below. Jackie + Kelso 4-eva.
