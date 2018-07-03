The Tabloid Rumours That Cause Anxiety For Mila Kunis & Her Family

Having lived through school, a good number of us have probably found ourselves the subject of some bogus rumour or another — but rarely were those rumours printed on tabloids and laid out in every newsagent for all the wld to see. That's what makes the life of a celebrity a little more complicated. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Mila Kunis revealed that even her own father gets tricked by misleading tabloid headlines, including ones that claim The Spy Who Dumped Me star is pregnant.
"My dad is always very hopeful that the pregnancies are true," she told the outlet. "He’s always like, 'Is there really another?'"
Advertisement
However, more often than not these rumours actually cause a lot of anxiety within her family.
"The only thing that’s upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused," she said. "At one point when I was pregnant, [the tabloids] said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand."
While Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher are very forthcoming about their family life, that doesn't give people license to wildly speculate without considering the real world consequences. Unfortunately, the rumour mill will never slow down, which is probably why Kunis has stayed away from social media.
"It took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative," she told Cosmo about her decision to stay away from apps. "Then it’s just not a fun game to play."
However, there is one game we hope Kunis never stops playing, and you can watch it go down below:
Advertisement