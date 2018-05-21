There are a handful of celebrities who are so loyal to a signature look, that we can hardly picture them without it. Mila Kunis is one of these A-listers. She's been rocking smoky eyes, long hair, and nude lips to events and red carpet appearances for over a decade. But at this year's Billboard Music Awards the star surprised us by debuting something brand new: bangs.
Last month the actress, who stars in this summer's the new film The Spy Who Dumped Me, chopped off a few inches of hair, turning her lob into a bob. Now, with the help of hairstylist Chad Wood, she's rocking blunt bangs, too.
Advertisement
However, given Hollywood's affinity for faux hairstyles (remember the faux bob?) we're willing to bet good money that Wood may have called upon a few clip-in's rather than a pair of scissors. We don't blame them though — especially considering that with the right techniques you can easily give bangs a spin without making a big change. Either way, Kunis looks stunning with a few pieces of fringe to frame her — you guessed it — smoky eye and nude lips. In fact, we think blunt bangs would be a welcome addition to her signature look.
What do you think? Are they real or clip-in's? Tell us your guess in the comments below.
Related Video:
Advertisement