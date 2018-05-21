There are a handful of celebrities who are so loyal to a signature look, that we can hardly picture them without it. Mila Kunis is one of these A-listers. She's been rocking smoky eyes, long hair, and nude lips to events and red carpet appearances for over a decade. But at this year's Billboard Music Awards the star surprised us by debuting something brand new: bangs.
Last month the actress, who stars in this summer's new film The Spy Who Dumped Me, chopped off a few inches of hair, turning her lob into a bob. Now, with the help of hairstylist Chad Wood, she's rocking a blunt fringe, too.
However, given Hollywood's affinity for faux hairstyles (remember the faux bob?) we're willing to bet good money that Wood may have called upon a few clip-in's rather than a pair of scissors. We don't blame them though — especially considering that with the right techniques you can easily give bangs a spin without making a big change. Either way, Kunis looks stunning with a few pieces of fringe to frame her — you guessed it — smoky eye and nude lips. In fact, we think blunt bangs would be a welcome addition to her signature look.
