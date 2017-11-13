The Truth About Kate Middleton's New Bob

The "Kate Middleton Effect" is real. It's not just her outfit choices that send fans in a tizzy and online sales through the roof, either — so do her hair and skin-care secrets. Any time something from the Duchess of Cambridge's beauty routine is revealed — like how she uses a rag to wash her face or is impartial to the "bee venom" facial — people can't wait to do the same.
The same pattern applies when Middleton gets a haircut: Women flock to the salon with photos of her new 'do in the hopes of a perfect copycat. But before you book the appointment to get her most recent bob, we suggest taking a closer look.
Yesterday, while attending the Remembrance Sunday Service in London, England, the Duchess appeared to debut — and successfully pull off — a much shorter hairstyle than ever before. However, the retro look was a total illusion. In fact, it seems as though her trademark waves were curled tight and pinned up to imitate a fresh and polished bob. Paired with a black Dolce & Gabbana suit and a wide-brimmed hat from British milliner Philip Treacy, the look is just one more piece of the Kate Middleton Effect puzzle.
Just like her D&G jacket, people can't stop buzzing about the bob cut — even if it isn't real. Not only is it one of the most popular hairstyles of the season — even supermodels Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner recently rocked the chin-grazing cut — it's a look Middleton has been slowly inching toward, ever since her first cut back in July, and then again in October.
