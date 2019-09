The Truth About Kate Middleton's New Bob

Yesterday, while attending the Remembrance Sunday Service in London, England, the Duchess appeared to debut — and successfully pull off — a much shorter hairstyle than ever before. However, the retro look was a total illusion. In fact, it seems as though her trademark waves were curled tight and pinned up to imitate a fresh and polished bob. Paired with a black Dolce & Gabbana suit and a wide-brimmed hat from British milliner Philip Treacy , the look is just one more piece of the Kate Middleton Effect puzzle.