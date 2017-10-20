There's a theory buzzing around the internet that Kate Middleton changes her hair every time she's pregnant. This is pure speculation, of course, but evidence does show that with her last three pregnancies, the Duchess of Cambridge has gotten a haircut right before breaking the news — every single time.
The most recent proof: Back in July, Middleton emerged from the salon without her signature medium-length ends. And three months later, it was officially announced she and husband Prince William are expecting their third child. But there might be one exception to the supposed rule, and it's about to make you question everything. Why? Earlier this week, Middleton made one of her first public appearances since canceling prior engagements due to morning sickness. Naturally, all eyes were on her... and her hair.
The royal couple attended the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station, with Middleton rocking what appeared to be a fresh new 'do — several inches shorter than her last style. Hm. But this hairstyle change, no matter how subtle it may be, didn't come with another pregnancy announcement (sorry, that's physically impossible). But, just one day later, the Kensington Palace officially announced the baby's due date (it's April 2018, in case you were wondering).
So, when English political reporter Kate Proctor and her many Twitter followers speculate that the royal family uses Middleton's hair as a way to distract the media from other news, they might not be totally wrong. How about that for a decoy?
