The most recent proof: Back in July, Middleton emerged from the salon without her signature medium-length ends. And three months later, it was officially announced she and husband Prince William are expecting their third child . But there might be one exception to the supposed rule, and it's about to make you question everything. Why? Earlier this week, Middleton made one of her first public appearances since canceling prior engagements due to morning sickness . Naturally, all eyes were on her... and her hair.