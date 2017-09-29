For years, the lob, bob, or sci-fi chop — whatever you want to call it — has been a mainstay in Hollywood. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough has stepped out with the blunt cut on more than one occasion. These days, celebrities seem aggressively attracted to the low-maintenance style. And now, that long list includes Rowan Blanchard.
But Blanchard isn't the only one opting for the b chop. Just this week, the A emiere of Woodshock. While the change is not as dramatic as, say, Kate Hudson's new buzzcut, but the length is a lot shorter than she's gone in a while. Turns out, celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps has cut off almost 12 inches of Blanchard's hair in the last year. "Last time, we went to the collarbone and this time we wanted it to clear her shoulders," Heaps explained in an email. "I felt like she was ready for something shorter — chic but still effortless. The undone beauty of the French girl always inspires me and I love everything '90s right now.”
But Blanchard isn't the only one opting for the blunt chop. Just this week, A Bad Moms Christmas actress Mila Kunis also showed off a new, shorter hairstyle. Even Emma Roberts returned to Nine Zero One salon for a A-symmetrical cut. Seemingly, Blanchard followed suit.
Plus, the callback to the iconic decade of headbands and scunchies is one that other hairstylists have referenced all summer long. And while we're not totally onboard with pigtails and barrettes making a full comeback, we predictably won't grow tired of the classic bob for a long, long time.
