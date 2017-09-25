This year, there was one haircut trend that swept Hollywood hard: the buzzcut. Every star from Kristen Stewart to Cara Delevingne swapped shears for clippers, showing off their shortest — and coolest — styles yet. But there's another celeb who followed suit, revealing the most shocking beauty transformation in a while: Kate Hudson.
So why the big change? The actress is the newest star of Sia's upcoming movie Sister, a film based on a short story the singer and songwriter wrote several years ago, which required a buzzcut — a first for Hudson in her career. In fact, most of her previous roles saw Hudson with a head full of long, blond hair. But while we're all applauding her first major hair change, her son Ryder doesn't think she's quite as cool as we do.
Advertisement
Hudson told Entertainment Tonight's Carly Steel that she's not getting the same positive attention from her 13-year-old son — because he claimed the look before her. "Ryder‘s like, ‘Mom, you’re cramping my style,’” she joked. Luckily, his initial reaction to her new look was far sweeter than she let on. "But when I did it, he was like, ‘Oh my God, we actually …’ It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy. But it was really cool," she said.
According to Hudson, Ryder now likes the resemblance. In fact, she told the outlet both she and her son are growing out their buzzed looks at the same time. Just try and name a more adorable mother/son moment than that.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement