So why the big change? The actress is the newest star of Sia's upcoming movie Sister, a film based on a short story the singer and songwriter wrote several years ago, which required a buzzcut — a first for Hudson in her career. In fact, most of her previous roles saw Hudson with a head full of long, blond hair. But while we're all applauding her first major hair change, her son Ryder doesn't think she's quite as cool as we do.