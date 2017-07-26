Kate Hudson Shaved Her Head For A Mystery Role

Update: Kate Hudson shared a still of herself rocking the new buzz cut in an Instagram post on Wednesday. From her caption, it sounds like Sia might be directing the mysterious new project.
"Freedom ?? Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector," Hudson captioned the post. Consider our interest piqued.
This story was originally published at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
What could this mysterious project be?
Kate Hudson posted an Instagram photo on Tuesday that has fans buzzing. The actress shared a selfie with Leslie Odom Jr. — a.k.a. Hamilton's original Aaron Burr — and the photo itself is sweet. "In the room where it's all happening... w/ @leslieodomjr ?," Hudson captioned the photo. But it's not the actors' newfound friendship that has people talking.
Hudson's Instagram image is cropped in at an incredible close angle, and thanks to a recent Backgrid photo of the actress, we know why. It looks like Hudson recently shaved her head for a film role. (A closer look at Hudson's Instagram also reveals her shaved head — the actress shared a photo of herself with her son on Saturday, but she strategically placed flower emoji over her head so her close crop wouldn't be as obvious.)
We don't know much yet about the mysterious project, other than that Odom Jr. might be involved, too.
There is one other detail we know about the film — it looks like Sia is a part of it, too. Hudson and the "Chandelier" singer were spotted on a set in Los Angeles together on Tuesday, according to Entertainment Tonight. And the Almost Famous star was sporting a buzz cut in the paparazzi photos. Hudson and Sia were also seen having lunch in L.A. together recently — but at that time, Hudson still had her signature blonde hair, although Sia wasn't wearing her signature wig, ET notes.
By going bald for a role, Hudson is joining the likes of Cara Delevingne, who shaved her head for her upcoming movie Life In A Year with Jaden Smith. Kristen Stewart and Millie Bobby Brown have also shaved their heads for recent roles.
