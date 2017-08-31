We Need This Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey Vegas Rom-Com ASAP

Kate Hudson is featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan's October issue, and the actress had some fun answers to the magazine's questions. Hudson had plenty of fitness times and personal stories to share, but we can't get over one line she shared about a former costar.
When Cosmo asked Hudson which of her former costars she'd "spend a weekend in Vegas with," she named her How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and Fool's Gold costar Matthew McConaughey as her pick. And honestly, Hudson & McConaughey Take Vegas is a rom-com we'd totally watch. Or what about, as R29's Morgan Baila proposes, How To Lose 10 Grand In 10 Days? The script practically writes itself.
Hudson also said that of her former costars, she'd trust her stepdad, Kurt Russell, with "a major secret." And if she had to live with a former costar, she'd choose Liv Tyler as her roommate. The actress had a surprising answer for who she'd want to play her "leading man" in a future film, though — she named her Clear History costar Larry David for that one.
Hudson also revealed in the interview that when she needs words of reassurance, she turns to her brother, Oliver Hudson, for advice. His lasting words of wisdom for his sis? "There's about seven-plus billion people in the world who don't give a shit." There's nothing like having a fellow celebrity as a sibling to keep you humble.
The October issue of Cosmopolitan hits newsstands on September 5. In the meantime, you can check out the interview preview here.
