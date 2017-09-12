Kate Hudson & Her Son Got Matching Buzz Cuts

Kate Hudson's son is showing solidarity with his mama.
Hudson recently shaved her head to film the upcoming movie Sister, which will be singer Sia's directorial debut.
The buzz cut is a sharp departure from Hudson's standard blonde hair, but the actress seems totally fine with her new 'do. In the October issue of Cosmopolitan, on which Hudson is the cover star, she joked that having a shaved head makes the post-workout beauty routine a lot easier.
Hudson also shared in the Cosmo interview that her natural hair is brunette, a fact her new buzz cut also shows. And it sounds like she's totally embracing her short hair.
Back in July, Hudson also shared what looks like a still from Sister on her Instagram account. The photo was her confirmation about her buzz cut, after tabloids released photos of her shaved head.
Sia shared the photo on her own Instagram account the same day, too. "My girl @Katehudson being a delight on set," she captioned the photo.
We don't know too much about Sister yet, but we know it will also star Maddie Ziegler. The 14-year-old Ziegler, who rose to fame after appearing on Dance Moms, has danced in several of Sia's music videos, including Chandelier and Big Girls Cry.
Back in 2015, Sia said that at first, she was "embarrassed" about wanting to be a director.
"I was too embarrassed to tell anyone I wanted to make a movie, because I thought it would be seen as a vanity project because I was a singer," Sia said at a Venice Days panel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "And then last year, after I made the 'Chandelier' video, I realized that I was pretty good at directing, so I felt a little bit braver."
