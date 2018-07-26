It seems almost too obvious to state, but McKinnon is the real star here. Whether she's teaching a sleazy Ukrainian bro the basic tenets of Michelle Obama feminism after he objectifies her in a bar, constantly calling her mother (they share everything, even dick pics), or dangling from a trapeze in a death grip with a killer Russian gymnast, she is on. All the time. It's almost unfair to pair her with up with anyone. Even Kunis, who has her share of great comedic moments, can't quite keep up. Still, the two have major friend chemistry. Some of the most genuine laughs in the film come from one of them barely being able to keep it together after the other cracks a joke.