Mila Kunis Just Proved That A Subtle Haircut Changes Everything

Growing out hair is like going through a second adolescence: No matter who you are, there’s no skipping that awkward stage that makes you want to throw it into a bun or simply cut it again defeat — well, unless you’re Mila Kunis.
The star — who seems to be growing her hair long again after spending most of 2018 in an on-trend at-the-shoulder lob — just made transitional mid-length hair not only look purposeful, but like it’s the only game in town, thanks to a gorgeous new cut by stylist Renato Campora.
In reality, the length (which hangs a few inches below her collarbone at its longest point) isn’t that much of a departure from what Kunis had been wearing before stepping into Campora's chair ahead of a TV appearance today. But it’s the ultra-subtle, airy layers that have us hitting the Saved tab.
That’s not all that’s new. In yet another shining example of how changing one’s part can completely switch up a look, Mila’s fresh center part vs. the deep side part she typically wears makes the trim seem like more of a seismic shift. Suddenly, her look feels more sophisticated. Is it the angled bob or asymmetrical chop we’ve seen from Kunis (and countless other celebrities) before? No — it's the on-trend lob 2.0 that you’re about to see all over town. And to think: It all stemmed from a transitional trim.
