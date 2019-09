Mila Kunis Just Proved That A Subtle Haircut Changes Everything

That’s not all that’s new. In yet another shining example of how changing one’s part can completely switch up a look, Mila’s fresh center part vs. the deep side part she typically wears makes the trim seem like more of a seismic shift. Suddenly, her look feels more sophisticated. Is it the angled bob or asymmetrical chop we’ve seen from Kunis (and countless other celebrities) before? No — it's the on-trend lob 2.0 that you’re about to see all over town. And to think: It all stemmed from a transitional trim.