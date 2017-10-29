The Bad Moms Aren’t Afraid To Talk About Salaries In Hollywood

"Listen, as grateful as I am, so is STX who made $100 million. Let's just be real here for a second. As grateful as I am, they made a lot more money than I did," Kunis added. "I think that people need to realize you have deals set in place from previous negotiations...And so you can only go so far up above your quote for a sequel. I negotiate from that point. This is a sequel quote. Let me tell ya, [Bell's] Frozen franchise is gonna pay off her cachet more than this franchise."