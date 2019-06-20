Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Have A New Way Of Shutting Down Tabloid Rumors

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been together since 2012, so they've had to deal with their fair share of gossip. However, recently the married couple has discovered a new way of addressing tabloid rumors: going along with them. In a video posted on Instagram, the couple filmed themselves reacting to a headline that claimed they were splitting up, but rather than refute the rumors, they played right into them.
"What's happening?" Kutcher asks in the video. "What's going on?"
"It's over between us," Kunis replied, displaying the headline, later adding that she apparently "felt suffocated."
"I was just so overbearing wasn't I?" Kutcher joked. The magazine cover also claimed that Kunis took the kids, 4-year-old Wyatt and 2-year-old Dimitri, prompting the actor to cry, "I don't get the kids anymore?!"
Apparently, this all had to do with some "dark secret" Kutcher was hiding, but it sounds like neither he nor Kunis know what exactly that could be.
"I guess it’s over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week," Kutcher captioned the video. "Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting."
Kunis has previously opened up about how these tabloid rumors affect her life, telling Cosmopolitan that the bold claims confuse her family members.
"My dad is always very hopeful that the pregnancies are true," she told the outlet last summer. "He’s always like, 'Is there really another?'"
Despite the jokes, it's not always funny. The false headlines have real consequences.
"The only thing that’s upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused," she said. "At one point when I was pregnant, [the tabloids] said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand."
Luckily, Kutcher will always have Instagram to set things straight.
