Mila Kunis Is Still Haunted By Her Failed Relationship With Macaulay Culkin

Before Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were couple goals, Kunis was part of a different iconic Hollywood pairing. The That 70s Show actress dated Macaulay Culkin for eight years in the early 2000s, but the reason for the ending of their relationship is still unclear. This just adds more fuel to her recent admission on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert: her breakup with Culkin was "horrible," and she totally "fucked up."
"I was an ass in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it," she told Shepard. "And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a dick,' and accept it and I own it now."
She gets even more cryptic about what went down between the couple, saying it's "fucked up" how she handled it.
"It’s fucked up what I did and it’s fucked up how I did it," she admitted. "When I got to be a single I said, 'I just need to figure myself out.' I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human being."
“Have you forgiven yourself?” Shepard asks about this mysterious fuck-up.
"You know, it’s been so long like I feel like enough time has gone by...I think enough mutual friends have been like, everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down," Kunis explained, without actually explaining anything.
We've reached out to both her and Culkin's reps to see if they'd like to shed a little more light on just what went down before Kunis began dating and eventually married Kutcher. Until then, Kunis's story is a little beacon of hope for anyone in the throes of relationship turmoil. May we all do some soul-searching and find our Ashton Kutcher.
