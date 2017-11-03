Mila Kunis Found A Brilliant Way To Annoy Mike Pence On A Regular Basis

If there's one thing we love, it's an expertly crafted prank. And Mila Kunis may just have the executed one of the greatest pranks of all time. And, we're definitely not talking about telling your kids you ate all their Halloween candy or putting a severed head in the fridge. Kunis' prank is far more subtle and way more affective. And the hapless recipient of the prank happens to be none other than the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence.
Appearing on Conan O'Brien's show to promote her new film Bad Moms Christmas, she revealed that she's been...wait for it...donating each month to Planned Parenthood under Vice President Pence's name. Brilliant. "I understand you've been playing a little prank on our Vice President?' O'Brien asks.
Kunis grins devilishly and says "Oh, I did." After acknowledging that she's going to get a lot of hate mail for revealing her joke, she tells the story.
"It's not so much a prank as much as [that] I disagreed with some things that Pence was doing," she explains. Pence was previously the governor of Indiana prior to serving as Vice President.
"So, as a reminder that there are women out there in the world who may or may agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood." The crows cheers for Kunis. "Every month, [at] his office, he gets a little letter that says 'an anonymous donation has been made in your name.'"
She explains that it's her (not-so) secret way of objecting to Pence's policies. Pence has opposed protective laws against LGBT discrimination and supports "personhood" amendments (declaring a fetus a person). While governor of Indiana, he also signed a law that banned abortions on the basis of fetal abnormality and required fetal tissue to be cremated of buried. The law was later found to be unconstitutional by a US district federal judge.
