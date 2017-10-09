April Fool's Day is a time for pranks, like Google for Pets, or turning your coworker's cubicle into a bathroom. The best prank we ever played was pouring salt into our younger brother's bed, which, in the grand scheme of pranks, isn't that awful. Jon Snow, also known as Kit Harington, however, has a much different idea of joking.
The Game of Thrones star appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show to show off a video of an April Fool's prank he played on his fiancé, fellow Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie (who played Ygritte). In the video, we see her opening a refrigerator...and screaming and crying and the ground.
Apparently, in House Harington, April Fool's a Thing. "My family does April Fool's," he says. "Her family...doesn't do April Fool's. She was in tears and I was there going 'April Fool's. It didn't go down well."
We agree with Harington: we loved how she sets the Brita pitcher on the sink before collapsing onto the floor in terror. "Can I just point out," Harington says with a uncharacteristic smile, "how she saves the Brita filter before taking to the ground. She doesn't throw it across the room."
What caused poor Rose Leslie to shriek so loudly? Well, just a very realistic severed prop head. Not terrifying at all! His Gunpowder costar Liv Tyler chimes in to say that Harington was bragging about this "hilarious" joke he'd played on Leslie when he came onto set the next day. Jonathan Ross calls him a "little shit."
Don't plan on another prank happening, Leslie is not having it. "She pretty much told me that if I ever did it again, that would be in, marriage included," he said. Check out the video to see Leslie's reaction and the decapitated head. We'll be opening refrigerators very gingerly on April 1, 2018.
