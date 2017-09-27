After news broke yesterday that Game Of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were reportedly engaged, everyone's hearts collectively melted. The two played love interests Jon Snow and Ygritte on the HBO show, and if their IRL romance (which they finally confirmed last year) wasn't enough, this news has made things even more exciting. Now, we have official confirmation of the union, thanks to an announcement printed in U.K. newspaper The Times.
"The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," it reads, in the most formal and no-nonsense way. That makes sense, because those are pretty much the words I'd use to describe GoT's Jon Snow. Plus, we've never been given too many details about the relationship, so why start now?
It's official! #GameofThrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's engagement confirmed with an official notice in today's Times newspaper. pic.twitter.com/MSN3dRxj4m— lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) September 27, 2017
"I'm living with my girlfriend," Harington said on The Late Late Show back in June — one of the few times he'd spoken about Leslie. "It's as much [Leslie's] relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that."
"I’ve been put on the spot by Nicole Kidman!" he joked, later saying, "I mean, it’s step by step, step by step."
He only gushed a little bit more when speaking to Entertainment Tonight about how they met.
"I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season 7," he told the outlet ahead of GoT's seventh season. "I mean it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged."
An official congratulations to the happy couple!
