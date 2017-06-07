Listen, we all want to know when and if Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie will get married. Just think of all the "red wedding" references we'll all be able to make! That being said, Harington and Leslie can do whatever they like. (Would that we could boss them around, but humans have free will and such.)
So, we won't be pressuring them to get married anytime soon. This doesn't mean Nicole Kidman will do them the same courtesy, though. The Big Little Lies actress pressured Harington on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night, and Harington — like most would be in that situation — looked desperately uncomfortable.
"Are you gonna get married or...?" Kidman asked Harington in reference to Leslie. The London resident recently moved in with his girlfriend of three years.
"Oh, wow!"a bewildered Harington responded. "I've been put on the spot by Nicole Kidman." This is a fairly tame response, given the inquiry. Usually, when someone asks, "so, are you gonna get married?" the response is far more flippant. (I personally give a very polite, "probably never" and stalk off.)
The 49-year-old joked that she was asking on behalf of Leslie, presuming that Leslie wants to get engaged. "I'm fighting hard for her, here," Kidman cracked.
As per the Game of Thrones actor, the couple is taking things "step by step," and will likely not be getting married anytime soon. (Although it sounds like Leslie has grand plans for Harington's London home. According to her beau, she wants to move their kitchen downstairs.)
"I'm just all about getting engaged and then living together," Kidman added by way of explanation. Apparently, this isn't a matter of prudishness.
"You're not for premarital..." Corden inquired, gesturing suggestively with his hands.
"Oh, alright, come on," Kidman said, rolling her eyes.
Lucky for Kidman, Harington professed his love for the Australian actress in the same interview segment. Turns out, he's a bit of a poet, and he wrote a love poem for Kidman.
"Nicole Kidman, I have a really bad crush on you," he read aloud on The Late Late Show. "And I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you I think you're a very good actress and also I think you're very good-looking."
But what about Rose Leslie?
"Unfortunately for you, I personally think my girlfriend is hotter and therefore we cannot date."
Yay! Kit Harington thinks his girlfriend is hotter than Nicole Kidman! This does not mean, however, that they're getting married.
Watch the full segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden, below.
