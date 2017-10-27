If you've been missing That '70s Show, there might be some good news in store for you.
Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez on the sitcom, hinted that a That '70s Show movie could happen during an appearance on Steve Harvey's Steve on Thursday.
"We've been having some conversations about that, but there's nothing official," Valderrama told Harvey. "I would definitely say that I wouldn’t keep That '70s Movie out of the conversation."
Still, conversations are better than nothing! If the project really is in talks, hopefully that means at least some of the other actors are on board. Plus, it's been more than a decade since the show ended its run in 2006, so there's been plenty of time for nostalgia to form in fans' hearts.
Advertisement
If you didn't watch the show, you might be surprised to know which stars got their start on the Fox series. Aside from Valderrama, the show also starred Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. And long before they were Alex Vause and Venom, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace were on That '70s Show, too.
The biggest question for the movie (if it does happen), though, is what decade it will take place in. The show could keep its setting of Wisconsin, but it would be pretty strange if it were still set in the 1970s, considering how much the cast has aged since the show aired (and since the show's finale happened at the end of the decade). Could it be set in the '80s, or even the '90s? Or, the movie could take a cue from Mandy Moore's This Is Us character and use makeup to age the actors into the present day.
Advertisement