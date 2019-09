Robert the Bruce finishes what William Wallace started, because Wallace certainly couldn't. Near the beginning of Outlaw King, news arrives that Wallace had been hanged, drawn, and quartered in London after being tried for treason, causing the devastated public to riot. How come? Well, we need to take a step back for a bit of William Wallace 101 : In 1296, Wallace, the son of a landowner, refused to swear allegiance to England's King Edward I (Stephen Dillane in Outlaw King), who just declared himself king of Scotland after deposing John Balliol. Along with Andrew Moray, Wallace launched a successful resistance campaign against England — a feat, considering the might of England's army. Wallace became the Guardian of Scotland after winning the Battle of Stirling Bridge in September 1297. But Wallace's winning streak didn't last. In 1298, Edward I's armies defeated Wallace's in the Battle of Falkirk in 1298, sending Wallace into hiding. Wallace remained in hiding until 1305, when John de Menteith, a Scottish knight loyal to Edward, betrayed him. Wallace doesn't appear in outlaw king.