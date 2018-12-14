Oh my God, it's happening. Little Women is actually happening.
We've been following the development of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Little Women adaptation for a while now, and we've just been teased with a first look.
Emma Watson posted a polaroid on her Instagram page — a space usually reserved for book recommendations and photoshoots that would give pubescent Hermione Granger a lot of hope — that showed the full cast in character. Yes, it's Timothée Chalamet in period costume.
But that's not all. From left to right we see Watson as Meg March, Gerwig as herself, Saoirse Ronan as Jo March sporting a fetching wooden pipe, Florence Pugh as Amy March, Eliza Scanlen as Beth March, and Chalamet as Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence. The only other stars missing are Meryl Streep and Laura Dern, who play Aunt March and Marmee March, respectively.
Watson captioned the photo with “I could never love anyone as I love my sisters," a line from the original Louisa May Alcott classic
Soak it all in now, because we still have a full year until the film hits cinemas. Little Women is currently slated for a December 2019 release. Until then, you can follow updates on Instagram. The film has a new, shiny page in honour of the first snap.
