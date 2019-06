That's why we put together a guide to the best drag in New York City. This guide, like drag, is for everyone. If you're new to New York and you're here for WorldPride and want to catch your first drag show, we included advice, just for you. If you've lived here your whole life but never managed to work up the courage to go to a show, consider this your open invitation. You think you know New York drag inside an out? Think again: We have hunky drag kings, seasoned queens, crazy drag creatures, queens with pedigree, queens you've seen on TV, but not on Drag Race. These are the places where the performers love to perform the most; this is where they go to cheer on their peers.