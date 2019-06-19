Like pizza, bagels, and the Empire State building, drag is one of those things that is just quintessential New York. Even a casual RuPaul's Drag Race fan will know that New York queens are not to be messed with. RuPaul herself paved her road to stardom in the city's iconic clubs of the nineties.
As a capital of art, of theatre, and queer history, New York City is a vortex of latent drag talent. Even the most dedicated followers struggle to keep up with New York City's growing output of gender-bending art.
That's why we put together a guide to the best drag in New York City. This guide, like drag, is for everyone. If you're new to New York and you're here for WorldPride and want to catch your first drag show, we included advice, just for you. If you've lived here your whole life but never managed to work up the courage to go to a show, consider this your open invitation. You think you know New York drag inside an out? Think again: We have hunky drag kings, seasoned queens, crazy drag creatures, queens with pedigree, queens you've seen on TV, but not on Drag Race. These are the places where the performers love to perform the most; this is where they go to cheer on their peers.