Nightlife
TV Shows
Who Works At TomTom?
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Nightlife
Food Trends
With Young People Drinking Less, Are Booze-Free Bars The Future Of Going Out?
Cait Munro
Nov 2, 2018
New York
The Best Karaoke Bars In NYC
Elizabeth Buxton
Apr 19, 2018
Food & Drinks
These Are The Best BYOB Restaurants In NYC
Elizabeth Buxton
Feb 16, 2018
Pop Culture
Never Forget That Lindsay Lohan Has Her Own Nightclub In Greece
In case you were wondering what ever happened to Lindsay Lohan, she's now a nightclub owner. The Lohan Nightclub opened last October in Athens, Greece,
by
Suzannah Weiss
Nightlife
6 Easy Mocktail Recipes That Are Perfect For Sober October
It might have been the horrendous hangover you suffered last weekend (the weekend before, and the week before that...). Maybe it's the fact that you can't
by
Erin Donnelly
Nightlife
6 Reasons To Miss The Last Tube Home
With a cornucopia of clubs keeping the city’s residents awake long past bedtime, it’s not always easy to find your perfect nightspot. Which is why
by
Natalie Hughes
Nightlife
7 Insanely Good Dance Parties In D.C.
The summer-to-fall transition is never without a little angst — it's so hard to say goodbye to those carefree months. But if there's one thing we've
by
Alina Gonzalez
San Francisco
11 Cool BYOB Spots To Pop Bottles In S.F.
We all love to wow our palate by trying new crazy-creative cocktails whipped up by experimental mixologists, but sometimes, we like to stick to what we
by
Jessica Velez
New York
The Best Dance Spots In NYC—Shake It!
Whitney Houston could not have said it better — sometimes, we just wanna dance with somebody. Or even better, dance with a lot of people. However,
by
Us
Washington DC
3 Awesome Itineraries For Girls' Night Out—Plus Outfits!
Planning a night out to bond with your besties is crucial to maintaining healthy friendships. Do you really need us to point out all the TV shows and
by
Holly E. Thomas
New York
NYC's Top Waterfront Restos To Scout This Weekend
Summer in the city is many things, and hot is definitely one of them. As in, if that restaurant doesn't have air conditioning, we're not going in, hot. We
by
Vanessa Golembewski
New York
Party Time! 18 NYC Venues Fit For Your Next Big Bash
Finding a good party in New York isn’t hard (just follow the loud noises and flashing lights). The trickier part is finding the perfect venue for your
by
Kristin Tice Stud...
San Francisco
The Best Up-Late Eateries In S.F. — For Night Owls Only!
If there's anything we’ve mastered in S.F., it’s Food with a capital F. Eating it, making it, talking about it — no matter how you slice it, this
by
Joanna Riedl
Food & Drinks
Ew! Nightjar Busted For A Seriously Shocking Drink Ingredient
Well, this will teach us to start reading the fine print on drink menus. Hackney hotspot Nightjar is famed for its speakeasy atmosphere and clever
by
Erin Donnelly
Food & Drinks
How To Get Into Every Resto In Town, A Primer By Tim Ferriss
Hello, everyone — meet Tim Ferriss. You might know him from that time he set the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive tango spins in one
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Supermodels! Temples! Gowns! MAJOR Outfit Inspo From 2 A-List Par...
Calm isn't the word to describe Thursday nights in NYC, and last evening was no exception — if anything, it seemed like the city was on a massive dose
by
Us
Entertainment
Hump Day Party Pics! 2 Sleek Art Benefits, 16 Awesome Photos
At R29, we're not only patrons of the arts, but we're patrons of partying. And, in this case, we're patrons of partying for the arts (is that meta?). Yes,
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Barclays Center Pregame Cheat Sheet! Our Fave Prospect Heights Spots
UPDATE: Now that power is back, and the Brooklyn Nets are back in business, we can't wait to get back to the games. This story was originally published on
by
Thimali Kodikara
New York
Blackout Parties: Have You Been Raging In NYC's Dead Zone?
The day after Hurricane Sandy hit NYC, beloved and intrepid reporter Justin Rocket Silverman of The Daily climbed on his bike to create a little video
by
Gabriel Bell
Food & Drinks
Uptown Becomes Downtown As Celebs/Scenesters Flee Sandy's Dead Zone
The television — should you have power — shows us cars destroyed, houses leveled, entire communities wrecked, millions in the dark, and lives pushed
by
Gabriel Bell
Events
New BFF Alert? SJP & Kanye Hang At H&M's MASSIVE Margiela Party
Well, if you made it through the entire Maison Martin Margiela with H&M collection, get ready for another massive slideshow, as only the Swedish brand's
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
NYC's Creative Cool Kids Came Out To Play At Alter Ego's Awesome ...
It's easy to say "go big or go home" when you need to boost morale for a night out, but how many of us actually "go big" for the night? Consider the Alter
by
Vanessa Golembewski
New York
LES Cheat Sheet: Where To Dine & Dance—& What To Wear!
By now, you know NYC is a city made up of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own special flair — the UES has the best museums in town, Park Slope is
by
Julia Bainbridge
Celebrity Style
1, 2, 3 Valentino! Anne Hathaway Nails The Formula For Fierce
That raving red carpet has nothing on Anne Hathaway in this sheer chiffon gown. The pixie-cut Les Misérables actress and her killer body stopped by the
by
Julia Miller
Fashion
SJP Throws A Super-Luxe Party For Valentino's Custom Ballet Costumes
While most of us are still recovering from New York Fashion Week, Lincoln Center seems to be bouncing back quite nicely. One star-studded party Thursday
by
Kelsey Garcia
Fashion
You're Not Sleeping Tonight. This Slideshow Will Inspire You To R...
Who knew a heel could change your (night)life? Cole Haan has apparently managed to inject some Red Bull into its new Chelsea pump collection (including
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Inside Lana Del Rey's Exclusive Downtown Performance For H&M
When crooner Lana Del Rey teamed up with H&M we knew there had to be a sultry performance to kick it all off. And Wednesday night that's exactly what we
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Mens
Gap + GQ Collab = Coolest Affordable Men's Capsule Collection Ever
When it comes to designer collections, our eyes are bigger than our wallets. So, while us guys would love to be rocking every Todd Snyder piece this fall,
by
Dane Cohen
Fashion
Gowns! Models! Inside A Super-Inspiring NYC Fall Gala
While we're not always willing to admit when we're tearing up (seriously, it's allergy season!), last night, we weren't alone in feeling a little weepy.
by
Us
New York
Reformation Opens Its Soho Flagship And YOU Get 20% Off Online
UPDATE: To show R29 readers even more love, Reformation has extended their online-only sale just for you. Now, get to shoppin'. We've long been fans of
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
