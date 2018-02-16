BYOB (bring your own booze) may be one of the sweetest acronyms around. Especially in NYC where restaurants' legendary nosh is matched with more than legendary prices. That spaghetti carbonara with the 2010 bottle of Montepulciano? Yeah, it doesn't come cheap. So when those four little letters are printed or uttered in order, us New Yorkers do backflips — and then immediately rush to the nearest spirits store.
Yes, you can dine out in NYC without totally blowing your budget — all you have to do is check out some of the killer BYOB joints ahead. In the mood for sushi? No sweat, there's a BYOB spot for that. How about some lovely French cuisine in the West Village? Yep, a BYOB spot for that too.